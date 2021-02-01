Murante Encourages Nebraskans to Search for Lost Cash, Other Valuables on Unclaimed Property Day 

(Lincoln, NE) In light of the very first Unclaimed Property Day, Nebraska Treasurer John Murante today encouraged all Nebraskans to visit www.NebraskaLostCash.gov to see if any of the $400 million of funds or property being held by the Unclaimed Property Division of the Treasurer’s office might belong to them.

Nearly 33 million people in the United States – 1 in every 10 – has what the industry calls unclaimed property: financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years. When that happens, and the company cannot locate the owner, the money or properties are submitted to the state. Common examples include unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts, and unused rebate cards.

Last year, the Nebraska Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division returned $10,328,948.47 in unclaimed property and paid 11,406 claims.

“My office is tasked with returning unclaimed property – in whatever form – to its rightful owner. I’m proud of the job my staff has done to return these funds to Nebraskans especially during the uncertainty of COVID-19,” Murante said. “It’s your money and it should be with you. This is a free service, no one should have to pay to have what is rightfully yours returned to you.”

To increase awareness of unclaimed property, the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA) is launching the first National Unclaimed Property Day on February 1st and encouraging people to search www.unclaimed.org/search or www.NebraskaLostCash.gov to determine if a state is holding their property. Individuals are encouraged to search their name, a maiden name, or the name of a business or non-profit. The search is free.