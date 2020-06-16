Murante, NEST 529 Launches Sun-Sational Summer Fun Photo Giveaway

Ten Winners to Each Receive a $2,000 NEST 529 College Savings Plan Account Contribution

Lincoln, Neb. (June 15, 2020)— Nebraska Treasurer John Murante and First National Bank of Omaha today announced the launch of the first-ever NEST 529 Summer Fun Photo $2,000 Giveaway which will award ten randomly-selected winners a $2,000 NEST 529 College Savings Plan account contribution. Open now through September 1, the nationwide contest encourages families to enter a fun summer-themed photo of their child 10 years old or younger, along with a short caption.

“While we are experiencing unprecedented times, summer remains an exciting season for children to soak up the sun and create everlasting memories. I am proud to give families across the country an opportunity to win a big boost to their savings, and to show that saving for college and higher education should be a priority even throughout the summer months,” said Nebraska Treasurer John Murante. “I look forward to seeing how our young scholars are enjoying their summers, and to celebrating the excitement of the season. Best of luck to all who participate!”

NEST 529 is committed to making higher education more accessible to account holders, and regularly holds contests, giveaways and drawings throughout the year to help bolster their savings efforts.

“From barbeques to long days in the sun, the summer season is full of exciting snapshots of fun celebrations. We are thrilled to offer this giveaway and the opportunity for Account Owners to share a window into their favorite summer moments,” said Deborah Goodkin, Managing Director, Savings Plans, First National Bank of Omaha. “We wish everyone throughout the NEST 529 community a wonderful and fun-filled summer. Though students may be on summer break, we hope to continuously spark conversations of higher education planning, while helping to provide a boost to Account Owners’ NEST 529 College Savings Plan accounts.”

For full rules and entry, visit NEST529.com/summerfun. More information is also available at NEST529.com or treasurer.nebraska.gov.

About NEST 529

NEST 529 is a tax-advantaged 529 college savings plan and provides four plans to help make saving for college simple and affordable: NEST Direct College Savings Plan, NEST Advisor College Savings Plan, TD Ameritrade 529 College Savings Plan, and State Farm 529 Savings Plan. The Nebraska State Treasurer serves as Program Trustee. First National Bank of Omaha serves as Program Manager, and all investments are approved by the Nebraska Investment Council. Families nationwide are saving for college using Nebraska’s 529 College Savings Plans, which have more than 280,000 accounts, including over 93,000 in Nebraska. Visit NEST529.com and treasurer.nebraska.gov for more information.