Museum has call for entry in Barn Quilt Exhibition

Do you want your barn quilt to be proudly displayed in a professional art gallery? Do you think your barn quilt could win 1 of 5 cash prizes? The Dane G. Hansen Museum is calling all barn quilters to enter their best barn quilt into the inaugural Open Call Barn Quilt Exhibit.

“Intent to exhibit” registration forms are due by February 17, and barn quilts may be delivered to the museum between March 2 and March 9. Call the museum directly for a registration form or visit our museum website: hansenmuseum.org.

The Open Call Barn Quilt Exhibit will be on display from March 13, 2020 to April 26, 2020. Awards will include People’s Choice ($350 prize), Best of Show ($350 prize), and four Hansen Museum awards of $200 each. Awards will be determined by a double-blind judging system, based on three criteria: creativity, appearance, and construction.

For more information, please contact museum director Shari Buss at 785-689-4846.

The Museum is open weekdays 9-12 and 1-4; Saturdays 9-12 & 1-5; Sundays and holidays 1-5. We are closed Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. The Museum is handicapped accessible and thanks to the generosity of the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, there is never an admission fee.