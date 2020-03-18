Museum of Nebraska Art, Changing Format of Spirit: A Celebration of Art in the Heartland Auction

The Museum of Nebraska Art is excited to announce that its art auction for Spirit: A Celebration of Art in the Heartland will be moved to an online format on Qtego, a mobile bidding site.

“The social events associated with Spirit are being cancelled out of concern and care for everyone’s well-being,” said Gina Garden, Marketing and Spirit Coordinator for MONA. “The MONA Board Executive Committee made the decision to move to an online auction while suspending Spirit social activities in accordance with the guidelines recommended by health authorities locally and nationally in response to the COVID-19 virus.”

“Since Spirit has a statewide draw of artists and guests,” she continued, “we feel it is important to change our format from an in-person event to an online event to do our part in slowing the spread of illness in our community and all communities.”

The online auction of over 150 artworks by approximately 50 Nebraska artists will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, April 3, and conclude at 12:00 Noon on Friday, April 17. A Buy It Now feature is offered in addition to the traditional incremental bidding associated with an auction. A wide variety of media and price points are available for paintings, sculpture, fiber works, ceramic pieces, and assemblages. All interested parties can see the artworks, place bids, and make purchases at qtego.net/qlink/mona by March 27. Any questions about the process may be directed to 308-865-8559.

Until the Qtego link can be activated on March 27, the list of artists and images of their artworks may be viewed on MONA’s website at mona.unk.edu

For those who have already made reservations, the Museum will be reaching out to them directly.

Ms. Garden concluded, “There are always challenges when organizing any event, but this is truly a unique one. We are pleased we can still offer everyone the opportunity to see the Spirit artworks and make purchases online.” Proceeds from the event support the artists and the exhibitions and programs of the Museum of Nebraska Art. Spirit helps enable the Museum to fulfill its mission to celebrate the history of Nebraska’s visual art for diverse audiences, and exhibit the work of artists with Nebraska ties or who created artworks that reflect the culture of Nebraska.

For more information, contact the Museum at (308) 865-8559