Mustin arrested in Furnas Co trafficking investigation

Another arrested was made Thursday in an ongoing Furnas County child sex trafficking investigation. Forty-six-year-old Robert Mustin of Oxford is being held in the Furnas County Jail on charges of 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child and Sex Trafficking of a Minor. The incidents allegedly occurred between September 1, 2019 and September 16, 2019 in Furnas County.

As with previously filed cases in the investigation, case information has been sealed by the Court. Both charges carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. His bond has been set at 10% of $250,000 and must surrender his passport to the Court.