class="post-template-default single single-post postid-473994 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Mutual of Omaha insurance firm removing longtime Indian logo | KRVN Radio

Mutual of Omaha insurance firm removing longtime Indian logo

BY Associated Press | July 19, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Mutual of Omaha insurance firm removing longtime Indian logo

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Insurance company Mutual of Omaha has announced it will replace its longtime corporate logo, which features a depiction of a Native American chief.

The move comes as corporations and sports teams face increasing pressure to dump nicknames and depictions that reference American Indians amid a nationwide movement calling for racial justice. The company is in the process of creating a new logo.

Chairman and CEO James Blackledge said in a news release Friday that Mutual of Omaha is committing an additional $1 million to the $2 million it donates annually to community-based initiatives to address racial equality and social justice.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: