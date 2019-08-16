MVPA Convoy Travels Through Kearney, Stopping in Lexington at Heartland Military Museum.

A nearly 45 military vehicle convoy is making its way down the Lincoln highway and has plans to stop in Kearney and Lexington, Nebraska on August 28.

Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the original 1919 US Army’s First Transcontinental Motor Convoy route, they will travel for 36 days and over 3,200 miles and arrive at Lincoln Park in San Francisco, California on September 14, just as the US Army Convoy did in 1919, on the famed Lincoln Highway.

Among the 3,250 miles to be traveled, the convoy will make a pit stop at the Classic Car Collection in Kearney from 8:30 to 9:00 am, then make its way down Highway 30 to Lexington for lunch at the Heartland Military Museum. The large convoy travels at an average 25-30 mph.

Military Vehicle Preservation Association (MVPA) Organizer and Convoy Executive Officer says they do this to honor our veterans.

Military Vehicle Preservation Association was established in 1976 and is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing an international organization for military vehicle enthusiasts, historians, preservationists and collectors interested in the acquisition, restoration, preservation, safe operation and public education of historic military transport.