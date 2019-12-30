Mysterious Colorado Drone Formations Not Appearing in Nebraska (…Yet)

The Deuel County Sheriff says he has yet to field any reports from the public or anyone else about formations of unidentified aircraft appearing in the skies above Nebraska.

Sheriff Scott DeCoste tells Rural Radio News a media report out of Colorado saying reports of drones having spread into the Cornhusker state appears to be a case of miscommunication.

A story last week in The Denver Post told of a second-hand report from a Deuel County deputy as having seen the lights, and DeCoste says while that might be correct, the sighting wasn’t in Nebraska.

DeCoste says the deputy lives in Julesburg, and one evening on the way home. the deputy saw a formation of flashing lights in the far distance southwest of the Colorado town, concluding he saw the same drone formations as had been reported by Colorado residents and law enforcement.

The Sheriff tells us the deputy talked with friends in local Colorado law enforcement after the sighting, and somehow the story morphed into a report that the clusters of drones have now been seen flying over Nebraska.

DeCoste says he spent the morning Monday fielding calls from media outlets, giving them what may have been disappointing news.