class="post-template-default single single-post postid-484013 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
N.P. Police seek tips about missing girl | KRVN Radio

N.P. Police seek tips about missing girl

BY North Platte Police Department | September 9, 2020
Home News Regional News
N.P. Police seek tips about missing girl
Courtesy/ -- Kaylee Nichelson -- North Platte Police Department

North Platte, Neb. — The North Platte Police Department is looking for information regarding 17 year old Kaylee Nichelson, who was reported as a runaway.

Kaylee is 5’2″, 106 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. Kaylee is possibly driving a Silver 2004 Honda Civic with Nebraska license plates, 15-FS22. If you have any information on Kaylee’s whereabouts, please contact the North Platte Police Department or your local law enforcement agency.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Kaylee Nichelson are encouraged to call the North Platte Police Department 308-535-6789. Anonymous information can be given by calling 534-8400 or online at www.lincolncountycrimestoppers.com

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: