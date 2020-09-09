N.P. Police seek tips about missing girl

North Platte, Neb. — The North Platte Police Department is looking for information regarding 17 year old Kaylee Nichelson, who was reported as a runaway.

Kaylee is 5’2″, 106 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. Kaylee is possibly driving a Silver 2004 Honda Civic with Nebraska license plates, 15-FS22. If you have any information on Kaylee’s whereabouts, please contact the North Platte Police Department or your local law enforcement agency.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Kaylee Nichelson are encouraged to call the North Platte Police Department 308-535-6789. Anonymous information can be given by calling 534-8400 or online at www.lincolncountycrimestoppers.com