N150 Celebration spurs Homecoming expansion

Lincoln, Nebraska, Sept. 24, 2019 — The University of Nebraska–Lincoln is combining historic campus traditions with modern twists to present a Husker homecoming like no other.

Updated as part of the university’s year-long 150th-anniversary celebration, the 2019 homecoming Sept. 29 to Oct. 5 will feature an expanded slate of events, a rejuvenated Cornstock festival, the university’s largest parade ever, a live performance by “The Voice” finalist Hannah Huston, and many family-friendly opportunities.

“Our N150 homecoming is going to be an amazing opportunity for all Nebraskans — from age 2 to 92 and beyond — to come together and celebrate Dear Old Nebraska U,” said Diane Mendenhall, associate to the chancellor. “We hope that this celebration will ignite school spirit and lay the foundation for future homecomings that are bigger and better.”

The week-long observance will be bookended by an N150 Fun Run with the Team Jack Foundation on Sept. 29 and Husker football and volleyball contests on Oct. 5. The event crescendo rises Oct. 4 with events running from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Friday slate includes the return of Cornstock, which was an East Campus celebration of country music offered from the 1970s to the 1990s. For the N150 year, Cornstock has been reimagined into a festival featuring the expanded homecoming parade (with live performances and a new route), student jester competition, VIP appearances, a music performance in Memorial Stadium, food trucks and inflatable games for all.

Cornstock, which is free and open to the public, is 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the plaza immediately east of Memorial Stadium. Parking, which is free and open to the public starting at 4:30 p.m., will be available at the university’s 14th and Avery garage, the 14th and Avery surface lot (west of the parking garage), and the Stadium Drive Parking Garage.

Featured VIPs scheduled to appear include (but are not limited to) Huston, Chancellor Ronnie Green, Husker legend Johnny Rogers, new Husker basketball coach Fred Hoiberg and Husker Athletic Director Bill Moos.

The parade begins at 6 p.m. with a new route that follows Vine Street, from 16th Street to the Memorial Stadium East Plaza. Featured performers in the parade include the Cornhusker Marching Band. Other participants include various floats, bands, student organizations (some rolling in decorated golf carts), the 1969 Husker football team, homecoming royalty and more VIPs.

Additional Cornstock Festival activities include Huston performing at 6:50 p.m., a photo booth, face painting and T-shirt printing. A pep rally and jester competition is 7 to 7:30 p.m., and a performance by Huskeraire is 7:30 to 8 p.m.

Additional music and entertainment, carnival games and food vendors will be offered through 9:30 p.m.

N150 Husker Homecoming events are listed below. All events listed below are free and open to the public. For the full schedule and details, visit https://n150.unl.edu/homecoming.

The schedule includes:

Sept. 29:

> 8 a.m. — N150 1.5-mile Fun Run on East Campus, in collaboration with the Team Jack Foundation, presented by Omicron Delta Kappa, Mortar Board and Campus Recreation. For more information, email jon@unl.edu.

Oct. 1:

> 6 p.m. — E.N. Thompson Forum on World Issues, “Mighty Be Our Powers: Building Women, Building Peace,” by Leymah Gbowee, 2011 Nobel Peace Prize laureate and a Liberian activist, at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Oct. 3:

> 8 p.m. — Homecoming concert featuring Snakehips, East Campus Mall.

Oct. 4:

> 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Campus tours via golf cart starting at Wick Alumni Center, Nebraska Innovation Campus, Sheldon Museum of Art and Morrill Hall. Registration is required at https://go.unl.edu/homecomingtours2019.

> 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. — N150 Chancellor’s Distinguished Lecture Series, “History of School Spirit and Louise Pound,” by Deb Kleve White, author, Morrill Hall.

> 1:30 to 4 p.m. — College open houses.

> 1:30 to 4 p.m. — Homecoming lawn display walking tour; maps available at Nebraska Union front desk and Wick Alumni Center.

> 4:30 p.m. — Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Nebraska Union Auditorium.

> 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. — Cornstock Festival, Memorial Stadium, East Plaza.

> 6 p.m. — Homecoming parade, 16th and Vine streets to Memorial Stadium, East Plaza.

> 6:50 p.m. — Hannah Huston performance, Memorial Stadium Loop.

> 7 p.m. — Pep rally and jester competition, Memorial Stadium Loop; includes food trucks, games, music and fireworks.

> 7:30 to 8 p.m. — Huskaire performance, Memorial Stadium, East Plaza.

Oct. 5:

> 3 p.m. — Husker football vs. Northwestern, Memorial Stadium.

> 7 p.m. — Husker volleyball vs. Wisconsin, Devaney Sports Center.