Names of injured in multi-vehicle crash in Kearney released

Kearney, Neb. — Kearney Police Department has released the names of the four people who were injured in a multi-vehicle accident Monday at approximately 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of 25th Street and 2nd Ave. in Kearney. Kearney Police Department Lieutenant Kevin Thompson says all four were initially transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital, with one of the injured life-flighted to an Omaha hospital.

Lieutenant Thompson says 54 year old Herbert Hamilton of Callaway and his passenger, 16 year old Stetson Hamilton, also of Callaway, were traveling in a Ford Taurus southbound on 3rd Avenue when Herbert Hamilton failed to yield the right-of-way to a Kearney City Sanitation Services vehicle eastbound on 25th Street, which struck the Taurus in the back-right bumper area. The Taurus was simultaneously struck square-center between the front and back doors on the passenger side by an eastbound semi pulling a loaded grain trailer. Both Hamiltons were transported to CHI Health, with the 16 year old boy then life-flighted to Omaha.

After the impact, the semi driver, 66 year old Delbert Bender of Kenesaw, Nebraska, was thrown to the passenger seat, causing the eastbound semi to go out of control, through a red light at 25th and 2nd Ave. resulting in it striking a northbound Ford Ranger in the front-left wheel area on the driver side driven by 48 year old Bryan Guidry (GID ree) of Palmer Lakes, Colorado. The semi then continued east in the west lanes of 25th where it struck a Dodge pickup, pulling a trailer, stopped at the stoplight. The pickup was pushed into a Lexus that was stopped waiting to turn north onto 2nd Ave.

The driver of a seventh vehicle took evasive action to avoid being struck, driving over a curb, and into a parking lot.

Semi driver Delbert Bender was treated and released from the hospital. He was cited for a seatbelt violation.

Herbert Hamilton, the driver of the Ford Taurus, was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way. He is listed in serious condition.

A condition report for Bryan Guidry was not available as he was not listed as a patient of CHI Health. A spokesperson for CHI said it’s possible he entered another medical facility.