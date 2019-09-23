Names Released from I-80 Fatality Crash Friday near Gibbon

SEPTEMBER 23, 2019 (KEARNEY, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol continues investigating a crash that claimed the lives of three people Friday afternoon on Interstate 80.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:00 p.m. Friday, near Gibbon, at mile marker 284 on I-80. Traffic had slowed as it was entering a construction zone on eastbound I-80. A semi-tractor/truck trailer then failed to slow down and struck the traffic from the rear.

The initial collision caused a chain reaction, involving seven vehicles. The first vehicle struck by the semi was a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Ryan Vanicek, 37, of Schuyler, with passenger Daniel Seelhoff, 50, of Lincoln. Seelhoff was pronounced deceased on the scene. Vanicek was life-flighted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of another vehicle, a Chevrolet Equinox, was also killed in the crash. Scott Gaylord, 54, of Lincoln, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where he was pronounced deceased. Three other people sustained injuries in the crash, but none were considered to be life threatening.

The driver of the semi, Kenneth Kratt, 34, of Madera, California, was not seriously injured in the crash. The crash investigation is ongoing. Charges related to the crash would be filed by the Buffalo County Attorney.

Interstate 80 was closed for eastbound traffic for approximately seven hours. Westbound lanes were closed for approximately one hour.