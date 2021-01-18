Nat Geo Wild to premiere season three of Nebraska vet show on Jan. 30

Nat Geo Wild will premiere season three of the television show based on a Nebraska husband and wife veterinary duo on January 30 at 10/9 central.

Season three of Heartland Docs, DVM, starring Docs Ben and Erin Schroeder of Hartington, NE, will feature an aggressive alpaca, award-winning heifers and even a 36-year-old parrot.

Season one of the show is available on Disney Plus. Episodes of seasons one and two can be found on the NatGeoWild YouTube channel.

Season Three Heartland Docs, DVM Trailer:

Season Two Feature Interview: