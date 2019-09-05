Natalee Holloway’s mother to speak in North Platte

The mother of a teen who went missing in Aruba will speak in North Platte on Sept. 18. Beth Holloway will kick-off the 2019-20 season of the North Platte Town Hall Lecture Series.

Her presentation, “Victim to Victor,” will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the North Platte Community Playhouse. Admission is a lecture series membership.

Holloway’s story

Holloway’s world was turned upside down in the summer of 2005. Up to that point, she had lived, by her own account, a somewhat uneventful life as a speech pathologist for children with special needs.

Her life changed dramatically when her daughter Natalee disappeared on the last night of a senior high graduation trip to Aruba. The tragic story became the leading news mystery when it happened, and it continues to make headlines today.

Beth has appeared on every television network in the nation as well as across international media platforms, capturing the world’s attention in her search for her daughter.

Barbara Walters selected Beth as one of the world’s most fascinating people for her perseverance in seeking answers to what happened to Natalee.

Through it all, Beth has had to make a choice – to spend her life in sorrow, or to take what she learned from her daughter’s disappearance and turn it into a learning experience for others.

She has delivered a message of hope, faith and personal safety to people of all ages all across the U.S., including tens of thousands of students and parents at high schools, colleges, churches, local and national conventions and other venues, as well as to law enforcement officials, attorney generals and mayors.

As a New York Times best-selling author for her book, “Loving Natalee,” which is also a Lifetime movie, and as a veteran educator, Beth continues to inform the public about safe travel.

During her presentation in North Platte, Beth will talk about mustering courage and perseverance in the face of adversity and how she applied faith and dedication to her own life to become a stronger person.

The presentation will be followed by a luncheon, featuring a question and answer session at the Ramada by Wyndham. All luncheon attendees must be season ticket holders. The cost of the meal is $17, and reservations must be made by Sept. 11 by calling Kathy Nutter at 530-8803.

More information about the luncheon, the 2019-20 speaker lineup and memberships is available at nptownhall.com. Season tickets can also be purchased at the door prior to every presentation, at a cost of $75, or by calling Betty Guynan at (308) 530-8448.