National average gas price increases due to rise in crude oil prices

Camarillo, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 9 cents a gallon over the past three weeks to $2.35.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that a rise in crude oil prices spurred the increase. The price at the pump is 30 cents less than it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the nation is $3.40 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $1.90 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The average price of diesel spiked 7 cents over the past three weeks to $2.65. The survey was conducted Friday.
On Monday, the average price of one-gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Nebraska was $2.22, up .5 from one-week ago according to AAA.
NEBRASKA AVERAGE GAS PRICES
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$2.224
|$2.345
|$2.710
|$2.477
|Yesterday Avg.
|$2.235
|$2.343
|$2.689
|$2.479
|Week Ago Avg.
|$2.219
|$2.336
|$2.702
|$2.466
|Month Ago Avg.
|$2.116
|$2.223
|$2.557
|$2.323
|Year Ago Avg.
|$2.442
|$2.554
|$2.890
|$2.849