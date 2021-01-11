class="post-template-default single single-post postid-507405 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
National average gas price increases due to rise in crude oil prices | KRVN Radio

National average gas price increases due to rise in crude oil prices

BY Associated Press & AAA | January 11, 2021
Home News Regional News
National average gas price increases due to rise in crude oil prices

Camarillo, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 9 cents a gallon over the past three weeks to $2.35.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that a rise in crude oil prices spurred the increase. The price at the pump is 30 cents less than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.40 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $1.90 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel spiked 7 cents over the past three weeks to $2.65. The survey was conducted Friday.

On Monday,  the average price of one-gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Nebraska was $2.22,  up .5  from one-week ago according to AAA.

 

NEBRASKA AVERAGE GAS PRICES

Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel
Current Avg. $2.224 $2.345 $2.710 $2.477
Yesterday Avg. $2.235 $2.343 $2.689 $2.479
Week Ago Avg. $2.219 $2.336 $2.702 $2.466
Month Ago Avg. $2.116 $2.223 $2.557 $2.323
Year Ago Avg. $2.442 $2.554 $2.890 $2.849

 

 

© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: