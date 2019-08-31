AAA Labor Day weekend report — At $2.59, the national gas price average is poised to be potentially the cheapest Labor Day weekend average in three years. The average is already nearly a quarter cheaper than during last year’s holiday ($2.83) and four cents cheaper than 2017’s Labor Day ($2.63).

“For Americans who bookend summer with road trips, they will find gas prices this coming weekend that are cheaper than this past Memorial Day and last year’s Labor Day holiday,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “At the start of the week, two-thirds of all states have gas price averages that are nearly a quarter cheaper than last year.”

While some states may see gas prices increase by a few pennies ahead of the holiday weekend, which isn’t atypical, any jumps will be short-term.

For entire AAA report: https://newsroom.aaa.com/2019/08/national-gas-price-average-for-labor-day-on-track-to-be-cheapest-in-three-years/