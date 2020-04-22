class="post-template-default single single-post postid-456780 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
National Guard aids In COVID-19 Testing for the Four Corners Health Department District

BY KTMX/KAWL News Staff | April 22, 2020
KTMX/KAWL Photo

YORK- Members of the National Guard provided drive-up COVID-19 testing at the Holthus Convention Center on Wednesday in York. The tests were for pre-identified people that may be experiencing symptoms,  have been exposed, and are employed at high-risk workplaces. Executive Director of the Four Corners Health Department Laura  McDougall explains the importance of having these drive-up tests.

McDougall also said that they expected to test between 85 to 90 people and that the majority of the people being tested were residents from the Four Corners Health Department District, with a few others from different counties.

