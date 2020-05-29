National Guard Test Results from Burwell Event

Burwell, NE – Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD) worked in collaboration with Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Nebraska’s National Guard, Region 26 Emergency Management and Burwell EMS/Fire Department to conduct a mass testing event on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. The testing was held at the Burwell Fire Hall.

The event was open to the public and 94 participants were tested. From the testing event, no positive individuals were identified.

The National Guard testing results bring the district’s total to 85 COVID-19 cases within the district as of Friday, May 29, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. The breakdown by county is as follows:

 Howard – 41

 Custer – 36

 Valley – 3

 Sherman – 3

 Greeley – 2

There have been 1,541 negative COVID-19 tests received from commercial and public health

laboratories, an increase of 358 from the last week. Two additional deaths were reported from

individuals who had tested positive with COVID-19, bringing the district’s total to 8 (Custer – 4,

Howard – 4).

Loup Basin Public Health Department has been notified of five additional free testing opportunities within the district in the coming week. Test Nebraska will be hosting events June 1 & 2 in Broken Bow, June 3 in Burwell, and June 6 & 7 in St. Paul. To be tested during one of these events, participants must visit testnebraska.com and complete the assessment and qualify for testing.

If you qualify you will be directed to a scheduling module to sign up. Once scheduled you will receive a QR code that needs to be brought to the drive-through testing event. It is encouraged that those being tested through the Test Nebraska events wear a mask,

if you have one, to the testing.

Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield,

Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler.