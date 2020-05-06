National Guard Testing for COVID-19 in Southwest Nebraska

The Nebraska National Guard will conduct two testing events this week hosted by Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department (SWNPHD); one in McCook on Wednesday May 6th and another in Ogallala on Wednesday May 8th. The testing is open to all individuals from the nine-county health district and neighboring Nebraska county residents. No walk-ins will be allowed. All persons interested in being tested must schedule an appointment by calling 308-345-4223.

Mass testing is an important strategy to help identify hidden cases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), data has shown that at least 25% of all cases of COVID-19 are asymptomatic, meaning they do not show any symptoms. Asymptomatic carriers may be spreading the disease without knowing it, which is also why wearing a mask in public is important to protect the people around you.

For more information on COVID-19 in southwest Nebraska, visit swhealth.ne.gov. You can also follow SWNPHD on Facebook and Twitter. SWNPHD serves Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Hayes, Hitchcock, Keith, Perkins and Red Willow counties. SWNPHD is located at 404 West 10th St (1 block north of Arby’s) in McCook or at 501 Broadway in Imperial (5th St. entrance); 308-345-4223.