National Guard testing results om Loup Basin health district

Burwell, NE – Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD) worked in collaboration with Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Nebraska’s National Guard to conduct a mass testing event on Saturday, May 9, 2020. The testing was held at the Howard County Fairgrounds. The event was open to the public and 91 participants were tested. From the testing event, three new cases were identified in Howard County.

Patient information is considered protected health information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and will not be provided to protect the patient’s privacy. Contact tracing has been completed on all positive individuals and those identified to have a risk of exposure have been asked to quarantine.

The National Guard testing results bring the district’s total to 73 COVID-19 cases within the district as of Friday, May 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

Custer – 35

Howard – 31

Valley – 3

Greeley – 2

Sherman – 2

There have been 882 negative COVID-19 tests received from commercial and public health laboratories. No additional coronavirus related deaths were reported, the district’s total remains at four.

In April, Governor Ricketts announced the #TestNebraskaChallenge. All Nebraskan’s were encouraged to take a quick, five-minute assessment regarding occupation, exposure to COVID-19 and any symptoms you may be experiencing. If you previously have not taken the survey, LBPHD encourages our patrons to visit TestNebraska.com to complete the assessment. Currently, Test Nebraska sites have been centered in areas of hot spot activity throughout the State, but LBPHD anticipates a test site within our jurisdiction by the end of the month. This testing is free to anyone who fills out the survey, qualifies for testing and schedules a time to be tested.