National Guard testing results on Loup Basin health district

Burwell, NE – Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD) worked in collaboration with Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Nebraska’s National Guard to conduct a mass testing event on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The testing was held in Valley County. LBPHD worked in collaboration with local partners (clinics, hospitals, long term cares, emergency management, etc.) to identify potential candidates for testing. In total, 101 individuals were

tested.

From the testing event, new confirmed cases include:

 A female in her 20s from Sherman County

 A minor from Howard County

 A female in her 40s from Howard County

 A female in her 50s from Howard County

 A male in his 50s from Howard County

 A male in his 50s from Greeley County

Patient information is considered protected health information under the Health Insurance

Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and will not be provided to protect the patient's

privacy. Contact tracing has been completed on all positive individuals and those identified to

have a risk of exposure have been asked to quarantine.

The additional positives bring the district’s total to 32 COVID-19 cases (Custer – 20, Howard –

10, Sherman – 1, Greeley – 1). There have been 388 negative tests reported from commercial

and public health laboratories on residents of LBPHD’s nine counties.

This week, Governor Ricketts announced the #TestNebraskaChallenge. All Nebraskan’s are

encouraged to go to TestNebraska.com and take a quick, five-minute assessment. This assessment will help identify where testing needs to occur in the state. Testing for the program will begin in about ten days and will help better identify cases and who needs to be isolated.

