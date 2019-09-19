class="post-template-default single single-post postid-408800 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
NDCS employee arrested   | KRVN Radio

NDCS employee arrested  

BY Nebraska Department of Correctional Services | September 19, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
NDCS employee arrested  

Lincoln, Neb. – 37 year old Erin Slater,  a corporal at the Lincoln Correctional Center (LCC), was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol Wednesday for unauthorized communication with a prisoner.

She has been employed by NDCS since March 2019.  Slater resigned her position at NDCS and was booked into the Lancaster County Jail.

“It is concerning that someone who is with the agency for a relatively short period of time would deliberately decide to cross professional boundaries with an inmate,” said Director Scott Frakes. “We will not tolerate this behavior and staff members risk their future employment when they do.”

Unauthorized communication with a prisoner is a Class IV felony.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments