NDCS inmate tests positive for COVID-19

BY Nebraska Department of Correctional Services | June 21, 2020
 Lincoln, Neb.  — Sunday, June 21 — Director Scott R. Frakes, Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS)  announced that an inmate assigned to the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).  To date, a total of eight inmates in NDCS have tested positive for COVID-19.

Notification will be provided to those who work and live in the facility as to the new positive case. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the affected individual will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.

