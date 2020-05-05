class="post-template-default single single-post postid-459464 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
NDCS staff member tests positive for COVID-19 | KRVN Radio

NDCS staff member tests positive for COVID-19

BY Nebraska Department of Correctional Services | May 5, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
NDCS staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Lincoln, Neb. — Director Scott R. Frakes announced Tuesday, May 5 that a staff member at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The staff member is employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP). That person is self-isolating at home.

Notification will be provided to the facility regarding the new test-positive case. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the employee in the last 72 hours will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared to return to work by a medical provider.

No inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. This is the fifth employee with NDCS to receive a positive result since April 4.

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: