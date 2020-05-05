NDCS staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Lincoln, Neb. — Director Scott R. Frakes announced Tuesday, May 5 that a staff member at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The staff member is employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP). That person is self-isolating at home.

Notification will be provided to the facility regarding the new test-positive case. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the employee in the last 72 hours will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared to return to work by a medical provider.

No inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. This is the fifth employee with NDCS to receive a positive result since April 4.