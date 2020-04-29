NDCS staff members injured in assault

Lincoln, Neb. — An inmate assaulted two staff members at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) shortly after 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Both members sustained serious injuries.

The incident started in one of the yards, when multiple groups of men started fighting. Staff members deployed chemical agents in order to break up the altercations. Two inmates received lacerations. It appeared their injuries were the result of homemade weapons. The injuries were not serious and both men were treated by medical staff at the facility.

After the fight on the yard, inmates were escorted back into the facility. One managed to slip out of his restraints and he punched a nearby staff member in the head multiple times. The same inmate also assaulted a second staff member who came to assist. Both staff members were treated at a local hospital for their injuries.

Two housing units remain on modified operations while the investigation continues to identify all of the inmates involved in the fights on the yard, as well as the assaults on both staff members.

Results of the investigation will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.