NDCS staff members positive for COVID-19

September 21, 2020 (Lincoln, Neb.) – On Monday, Director Scott Frakes announced that three staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) are positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). All three staff members are employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP). They are self-isolating at home.

Notification will be provided to those who live and work in that facility as to the positive cases. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with those staff members will be directed to self-quarantine until cleared by a medical provider.

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 135. Sixty-seven of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.