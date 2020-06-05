NDCS staff members positive for COVID-19

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-465734 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY Nebraska Department of Correctional Services | June 5, 2020
Lincoln, Neb. — Director Scott R. Frakes announced Friday that two staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) are positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). One staff member is at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI). The second teammate was attending the Staff Training Academy (STA).

Notification will be provided to individuals in both locations about the new positive cases. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff members will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 18. Half of those individuals have already recovered from COVID-19 and have returned to work.

