NDCS staff members test positive for COVID-19

Lincoln, Neb. — Director Scott Frakes says two staff members at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Both staff members are employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP). They are self-isolating at home.

Notification will be provided to the facility regarding the two new test-positive cases. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with those employees will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.

No inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. To date, seven employees with NDCS have tested positive for COVID-19.