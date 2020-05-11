class="post-template-default single single-post postid-460620 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
NDCS staff members test positive for COVID-19 | KRVN Radio

NDCS staff members test positive for COVID-19

BY Nebraska Department of Correctional Services | May 11, 2020
Home News COVID-19
NDCS staff members test positive for COVID-19

Lincoln, Neb. — Director Scott Frakes says two staff members at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).  Both staff members are employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP). They are self-isolating at home.

Notification will be provided to the facility regarding the two new test-positive cases. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with those employees will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.

No inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. To date, seven employees with NDCS have tested positive for COVID-19.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: