NDOL, Employers Celebrate Progress with Registered Apprenticeships

Over 1,500 New Apprentices In 2020

LINCOLN – To coincide with recognition of Registered Apprenticeship programs nationwide each November, the Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL) is celebrating successes with our state’s programs in 2020. The number of Registered Apprenticeship programs has grown by 14 percent since January, with 1,511 new apprentices enrolled this year. Registered Apprenticeships provide a nationally recognized credential from the US Department of Labor upon completion and can be executed in any industry.

“Registered Apprenticeships provide young Nebraskans with valuable work experience, professional connections, and educational credits,” said Governor Pete Ricketts. “Apprenticeships also give employers the opportunity to train the next generation of leaders in their companies. They’re an important part of the talent pipeline we’re building to connect our graduates with great-paying jobs right here in Nebraska.”

2020 Highlights

David City High School Students Complete Timpte Registered Apprenticeship Program

“Timpte had 3 apprentices from David City High School start in January of 2020. They were successful in meeting the program requirements and were a great asset to the team while here as they explored and learned different areas of production,” said Tara Croghan, Sr. HR Generalist at Timpte, Inc. “They worked as apprentices at Timpte until they graduated from high school and then were hired on as full-time employees. Timpte is looking forward to continuing to work with David City High School to bring in more students to gain experience while still attending school.”

Duncan Aviation’s Veteran-Friendly Apprenticeship Programs

The Duncan Aviation Airframe and Powerplant Apprenticeship programs have received approval from the Veterans Administration to use VA Benefits for living expenses while participating in either of Duncan Aviation’s Apprenticeship programs. Although there is no cost to Duncan Aviation team members to attend the Airframe or the Engine Apprenticeship programs, veterans can use their benefits to help offset the cost of tools, and they can use their Monthly Housing Allowance (MHA) toward living expenses while they’re taking classes, learning new skills, or working toward their FAA certification for Airframe and Powerplant.

Techtonic Establishes First Software Development Registered Apprenticeship Program

“The heart of everything we do at Techtonic centers around our apprenticeship model. We are proud to share that by removing barriers to entry with a paid, hands-on training program, we organically bring diversity into a historically homogenous industry,” said Chris Magyar, Techtonic’s Chief Apprenticeship Officer. “Techtonic was the first Software Development Apprenticeship Program registered with the U.S. Department of Labor and we are thrilled to bring our successful apprenticeship to the citizens and businesses of Nebraska.”

Werner Enterprises Sees Continued Success

“Werner Enterprises’ Apprenticeship Program allows us the means to customize our driver on-boarding to ensure we have the safest professional drivers on the road,” said Jim Morbach, Vice President, Field and Government Recruiting. “The on-the-job Career Track program builds upon the driving skills already acquired, which sets the standard for success and retention benefiting everyone.”

First Quality Pre-Apprenticeship Program Established

The first Quality Pre-Apprenticeship Program was established through a partnership between the Nebraska Deparmtment of Health and Human Services-Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center and Associated Builders and Contractors-Cornhusker Chapter. Quality Pre-Apprenticeship programs are designed to prepare individuals to enter and succeed in an established Registered Apprenticeship program.

“Nebraska companies are providing apprenticeship opportunities in everything from manufacturing to information technology, construction, healthcare and more,” said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin. “We are here to support these efforts and help employers build a skilled workforce.”

Companies interested in starting a RA program may contact Nancy Sedlacek with the Nebraska Department of Labor at 402-223-6629. Job seekers interested in participating in a RA should contact their local Nebraska Department of Labor office. More information is also available on the Department’s YouTube channel and at dol.nebraska.gov .

