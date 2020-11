Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) reported on Thursday, the US-183 and US-92 Ansley Viaduct is now open to normal traffic with ongoing construction.

The $7.5 million contract included bridge replacement with a detour, box culvert installation, earthwork, concrete paving, seeding and guardrail work.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near the work zone, buckle up, and to put phones down.

NDOT says anticipated completion is November 2020.