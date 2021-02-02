NDOT Launches Buckle Up Phone Down Challenge

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has launched the Buckle Up Phone Down challenge.

Buckle Up Phone Down is an initiative to promote safe driving on Nebraska roads by wearing your seatbelt and putting the phone down when in the vehicle.

NDOT is asking that schools and small businesses accept this challenge to reach out to their communities and advocate.

“We have around 12 businesses that have accepted the challenge. We started getting folks on the ground last fall. We have four schools that have joined on board,” says NDOT Spokesperson Jeni Campana.

According to NDOT stats, a collision on Nebraska roads happens every 15 minutes.

248 people died and 17,198 were injured in traffic crashes in 2019. Of the 248 traffic fatalities, 197 (79%) were occupants of passenger vehicles. Of the 197 traffic occupant fatalities, 27 (14%) were rollovers. Of the 197 traffic fatalities, only 72 (37%) were wearing seat belts; 124 (63%) were not wearing seat belts. Of the 124 (63%) not wearing seat belts, 31 (25%) were thrown from the vehicle.



According to the National Safety Council 1 in every 4 car crashes in the United States is caused by texting and driving. In Nebraska, there are nearly 4,500 distracted driving crashes annually.

“Our goal is to reduce those numbers as much as we possibly can. Part of that is making sure we can get those seatbelts on… there’s an economic cost that goes along with (not wearing your seatbelt during an accident) your vehicle and medical bills.” says Campana.

If you and your school or business want to get involved and accept the Buckle Up Phone Down Challenge or to find more stats on Nebraska accidents go to https://dot.nebraska.gov/buckle-up-phone-down/.