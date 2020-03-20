NDOT Opens all Rest Areas to 24/7 Service Today

March 20, 2020 (Lincoln, Neb.) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) understands the

vital nature of the interstate system and the role it plays in keeping supply chains intact as it relates to the

response to COVID-19 across the nation.

We want to help support those who are transporting vital goods and services across the nation to those

who need it most. NDOT has been working with its trucking partners and rest area contractors to ensure

facilities will be opened to all who need them during this pandemic. As a result of these efforts,

beginning today, all rest area facilities will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week Contractors on site

will clean and sanitize the buildings during normal daytime hours. Travelers are reminded to wash

hands, avoid unnecessary touching of surfaces and to maintain social distancing whenever possible.

Continue to check 511.nebraska.gov for updated information on availability.