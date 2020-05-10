NDVA Launches Live Chat Feature on Website to Virtually Connect with Veterans

MAY 8, 2020 (NEB.) The Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA) has implemented a new live chat feature on its website to allow veterans to connect with a state veteran service officer (VSO) virtually. Accredited VSOs are available Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., to assist veterans with filing first and supplemental claims, appealing USVA decisions, answering questions regarding pending claims, and providing appropriate USVA forms and assisting with completing them.

“The virtual veteran service officer can provide every service a live VSO can provide with the exception of being in person for a face-to-face meeting,” said State Service Office Manager Levi Bennett. “We are extremely excited to provide this new service to the veterans we work with.”

The Veterans Affairs Regional Office at 3800 Village Drive, which houses the NDVA State Service Office, has been closed to the public since March 23rd. State VSOs have been utilizing phone calls and video conferencing to continue serving veterans, but will now have the ability to quickly field questions directly through the website.

“This is a feature we have been wanting to implement for some time,” said NDVA Director John Hilgert. “While its implementation may have stemmed from COVID-19, it is something we will have available to Nebraska’s veterans moving forward. If there is a veteran who needs assistance, they will be able to immediately access that through our website with the help of our virtual VSO feature.”

Veterans can utilize the virtual VSO live chat feature by visiting veterans.nebraska.gov and clicking the “Chat with a State Service Officer now!” button at the bottom right of the web page.