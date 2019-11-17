NE–Ag Future-Panel Discussion

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-421465 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | November 17, 2019
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Panelists at a discussion in Lincoln will cover strategies for increasing agricultural production to meet global demand.

The discussion is part of the Heuermann Lecture series sponsored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. It is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 25 at the Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center, 2021 Transformation Drive.

The discussion will be followed by a showing of a documentary film, “Follow the Water.”

Experts say ag production must increase more than 70% by 2050 to meet the worldwide demand for food, fuel, feed and fiber.

