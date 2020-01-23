NE Politicians: Ag Producers Win with New Trump Admin. Navigable Waters Rule

Nebraska’s politicians are applauding President Trump’s latest move to rein in the Obama-era regulations under the 2015 Waters of the United States rule.

Last October, the President announced the repeal of his predecessor’s WOTUS rule, and Thursday the Environmental Protection Agency issued what the President called “Step 2″ of the process, a more narrow definition of navigable waters than under the 2015 rules.

Nebraska U.S. Senator Deb Fischer said “I applaud the Trump administration for taking this next step which includes a much narrower definition of “Waters of the United States” than the 2015 rule. This helps to put Nebraskans back in charge of our state’s own precious water resources. It will also address the higher costs and federal overreach that the Obama-era regulations would have put on Nebraskans.”

“Nebraska farmers and ranchers are winning with the finalization of new water rules. Bureaucrats have no place regulating puddles in Nebraska, and the Obama administration was wrong for trying this nonsense,” said U.S. Senator Ben Sasse No one cares more about land and water resources than our farmers and ranchers. Nebraskans feed the world and are on the leading edge of conservation. I am glad to hear that the new water rules are finalized.”

Governor Pete Ricketts also hailed the announcement, calling it a positive development. “Thank you to President Trump and his team for successfully rolling back President Obama’s expansive Waters of the U.S. rule,” said Gov. Ricketts. “This new rule builds on the great work the Trump Administration has been doing to cut red tape. The rule respects states’ rights, and protects our farmers and ranchers from federal government overreach.”