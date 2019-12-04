Neb. cyber protection unit gets send-off

Lincoln, Neb. — Eleven members of the Nebraska Army National Guard’s cyber protection team are heading to Washington D.C. to join guard members from other states for the U.S. Cyber Command. Commanding Officer Major Greg Veys was at Tuesday’s send-off:

“These eleven soldiers stand ready…eleven soldiers ready for any adversary…or to counter any threat on a new and complex battlefield in cyberspace.”

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts delivered the send-off of the elite team:

“We know that our adversaries are using cyber as another front against us. We know that we are constantly under attack.”

The first-of-its-kind Nebraska Army National Guard unit will join National Guard members from Missouri and Arkansas in support of the U.S. Cyber Command.

The team was formed just two years ago. The soldiers can’t specifically talk about their mission but they will be in the nation’s capitol during the 2020 elections.