Neb. Dept. of Edu. announces grant for Kearney Community Learning Center

Kearney, Neb. — The Kearney Community Learning Center (KCLC), KPS afterschool and summer program, received a $90,057 federal grant for programs at Northeast Elementary and Sunrise Middle School. The State Board of Education approved $1.2 million in federal grants for 21st Century Community Learning Centers across the state. During after-school hours, the KCLC program offers activities including homework help and tutoring, physical activity, the arts, community service, choices for hands-on learning activities, positive youth development, and leadership.

“These funds are vital in the daily operational costs of the KCLC program at these two schools,” stated Michelle Arehart, KCLC Director. “KCLC could not provide free homework assistance to every student without these essential funds.”

KCLC will use the grant funds to cover costs for KCLC teachers, supplies and transportation for field trips to extend school day learning through hands-on activities after school.

“KCLC is not only homework assistance. We offer many enrichment activities for students,” said Arehart. “Sunrise KCLC and Northeast KCLC have partnered with various community and national entities such as UNK for a STEM club, Buffalo County Extension for nutrition club, NASA for engineering opportunities, and the Kearney Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Council of Buffalo County for career exploration club to provide quality, engaging activities to foster our next generation of community leaders and engaged citizens.”

During the school year, the KCLC Program at Kearney Public Schools is located in all KPS elementary schools (except Glenwood) and at Sunrise Middle School. Students stay after school is out for tutoring, homework help, a healthy snack, educational activities, and games. During the summer, KCLC operates out of Bryant and Central Elementary schools.