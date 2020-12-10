Neb joins U.S. govt, states suing Facebook for predatory conduct

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. government and 48 states, including Nebraska, and districts sued Facebook Wednesday, accusing it of abusing its market power in social networking to crush smaller competitors and seeking remedies that could include a forced spinoff of the social network’s Instagram and WhatsApp messaging services.

It marks the second U.S. offensive against a Big Tech company this year, following a related suit against Google. Facebook is the world’s biggest social network with 2.7 billion users, and whose CEO Mark Zuckerberg is the world’s fifth-richest individual and the most public face of Big Tech swagger.

Facebook said the government plan was unfair and would punish a successful business.