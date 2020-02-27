class="post-template-default single single-post postid-443316 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska lawmakers advance bill to help first responders with PTSD

BY Associated Press | February 27, 2020
Lincoln, Neb. —  Firefighters, police officers, county sheriffs and other first responders could get more access to services to help them deal with traumatic experiences under a bill advanced by Nebraska lawmakers.

The bill won first-round approval in the Legislature Wednesday on a 42-0 vote. The proposal would require the state to offer reimbursement for counseling for first responders with post-traumatic stress disorder.

It was introduced by state Sen. Tom Brewer, of Gordon, a combat veteran who was shot six times during a firefight with the Taliban in 2003. Brewer says the bill is an important step to prevent suicides.

