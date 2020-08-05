Nebraska advances new 2nd trimester abortion restrictions

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-477296 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY AP | August 5, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. – A proposal to outlaw a second-trimester abortion procedure has cleared a major hurdle in the Nebraska Legislature, a signal that it could pass in the final days of this year’s session. Lawmakers gave the measure first-round approval Wednesday after supporters broke through a filibuster led by abortion-rights supporters. Two additional votes are required before the bill goes to Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who supports it. The bill would outlaw the use of clamps, forceps, tongs or scissors to perform what’s known as a dilation and evacuation abortion. Similar measures have passed in at least 12 other states, but most have been struck down as unconstitutional.

