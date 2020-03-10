class="post-template-default single single-post postid-446151 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska bill aimed at hair discrimination advances

BY Associated Press | March 10, 2020
Lincoln, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers have advanced new legal protections to prevent companies from discriminating against employees with hairstyles commonly worn by African American women.

Lawmakers gave the measure first-round approval on a 26-9 vote, despite criticism that it wasn’t necessary. The bill would bar discrimination against people with protective hairstyles, such as twists, locks and braids.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh said she introduced the measure in response to women who said they had faced discrimination because of their hairstyles.

