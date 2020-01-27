class="post-template-default single single-post postid-436336 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska bill to help human trafficking victims advances

BY Associated Press | January 27, 2020
Lincoln, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers have taken a new step to try to help survivors of human trafficking but stopped short of putting any new money into the initiative.

Lawmakers advanced a bill, 46-0, to create a competitive grant program for groups that provide services to human trafficking victims.

The bill doesn’t come with any state dollars, however, and grants would only be awarded “if public or private funding is made available for this purpose.”

The bill by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, of Omaha, is the latest move in a multi-year effort to clamp down on human trafficking in Nebraska.

