Nebraska brings back job search requirements for unemployed

Omaha, Neb. — Nebraskans who lost their jobs will once again have to actively look for new employment to maintain their benefits.

State officials say they plan to resume Gov. Pete Ricketts’ reemployment program starting July 12. Ricketts suspended the requirements on March 15 as the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses to close and lay off workers, leading to a surge in unemployment.

At its peak in early April, Nebraska had 26,539 new jobless claims in one week. Nebraska’s unemployment rate more than doubled to 8.4% in April, compared to the prior month. But the state’s unemployment rate has stayed well below the national average.