Nebraska Broadcasters Association Foundation awards $19,500 in Scholarships to five Nebraska College Students

BY Nebraska Broadcasters Association Foundation | December 16, 2020
Jake Bartecki, Kylee Sodomka

Omaha, NE: The Nebraska Broadcasters Association Foundation (NBAF) has awarded $19,500.00 in scholarships to five students who are currently attending Nebraska colleges and universities with aspirations to work in broadcasting upon their graduation. The following students have been awarded a NBAF scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year:

Jake Bartecki, a senior at University of Nebraska – Lincoln pursuing a dual major in Broadcasting and Sports Media & Communication; Ana Marie Bellinghausen, a junior at University of Nebraska – Omaha pursuing a major in Journalism and Media Communications; Leonard Schaecher, a senior at Northeast Community College – Norfolk majoring in Media Arts – Radio & TV Broadcasting; Kylee Sodomka, a sophomore at University of Nebraska – Lincoln pursuing a dual major in Sports Media & Communication and Broadcasting, and Alayna Verduyn, a junior at University of Nebraska – Lincoln pursuing a major in Broadcasting.

Ana Marie Bellinghausen, Leonard Schaecher

Current NBA Board Chairman Mark Jensen, owner of KBRY FM (Broken Bow) and KNLV AM/FM (Ord), said: “The Nebraska Broadcasters Association Foundation is proud to support these hard-working students who have terrific skills and a demonstrated interest in broadcasting. Their passion will serve the public and our station members well as future broadcasters.”

Alayna Verduyn

The NBAF offers scholarships to assist students enrolled in radio and/or television broadcasting or broadcast journalism educational programs at designated colleges, universities or technical colleges in Nebraska. Students meeting our requirements were encouraged to apply, with a panel of NBA board members reviewing each application. The minimum scholarship awarded is $2,500.00.

 

The number of scholarships and total dollar amount awarded each year is at the discretion of the NBA Foundation Board of Directors based on application quality and quantity. More than $300,000 in college scholarships have been awarded by the NBA and NBAF since the NBA first began awarding college scholarships in 1977.

 

 

 

 

