Nebraska Broadcasters Association Foundation awards $19,500 in Scholarships to five Nebraska College Students

Omaha, NE: The Nebraska Broadcasters Association Foundation (NBAF) has awarded $19,500.00 in scholarships to five students who are currently attending Nebraska colleges and universities with aspirations to work in broadcasting upon their graduation. The following students have been awarded a NBAF scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year:

Jake Bartecki, a senior at University of Nebraska – Lincoln pursuing a dual major in Broadcasting and Sports Media & Communication; Ana Marie Bellinghausen, a junior at University of Nebraska – Omaha pursuing a major in Journalism and Media Communications; Leonard Schaecher, a senior at Northeast Community College – Norfolk majoring in Media Arts – Radio & TV Broadcasting; Kylee Sodomka, a sophomore at University of Nebraska – Lincoln pursuing a dual major in Sports Media & Communication and Broadcasting, and Alayna Verduyn, a junior at University of Nebraska – Lincoln pursuing a major in Broadcasting.

Current NBA Board Chairman Mark Jensen, owner of KBRY FM (Broken Bow) and KNLV AM/FM (Ord), said: “The Nebraska Broadcasters Association Foundation is proud to support these hard-working students who have terrific skills and a demonstrated interest in broadcasting. Their passion will serve the public and our station members well as future broadcasters.”

The NBAF offers scholarships to assist students enrolled in radio and/or television broadcasting or broadcast journalism educational programs at designated colleges, universities or technical colleges in Nebraska. Students meeting our requirements were encouraged to apply, with a panel of NBA board members reviewing each application. The minimum scholarship awarded is $2,500.00.

The number of scholarships and total dollar amount awarded each year is at the discretion of the NBA Foundation Board of Directors based on application quality and quantity. More than $300,000 in college scholarships have been awarded by the NBA and NBAF since the NBA first began awarding college scholarships in 1977.