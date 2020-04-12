class="post-template-default single single-post postid-454423 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska budget chairman warns of major loss of tax revenue | KRVN Radio

Nebraska budget chairman warns of major loss of tax revenue

BY Associated Press | April 12, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Nebraska budget chairman warns of major loss of tax revenue

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The chairman of the Nebraska Legislature’s budget-writing committee is bracing for a sharp drop in tax revenue that could affect the state for the next three years.

Sen. John Stinner, head of the Appropriations Committee, made the comments in a webinar hosted by the Platte Institute, a Nebraska think tank.

Stinner says he can’t predict how the coronavirus outbreak will affect the state’s finances, but he speculates that it could force lawmakers to shelve any bill that costs money, including property tax measures and a business incentive package.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments