class="post-template-default single single-post postid-457545 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska businesses prepare to reopen during pandemic | KRVN Radio

Nebraska businesses prepare to reopen during pandemic

BY Associated Press | April 26, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Nebraska businesses prepare to reopen during pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Business owners in Nebraska are starting to plan their comeback, now that the state’s governor has unveiled his plan to ease coronavirus restrictions.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday that he will relax restrictions in 59 counties, including those in the Omaha area. The new orders, effective until May 31, allow restaurants to reopen their dining rooms but require them to keep crowds at or below half of their rated occupancy. Dining parties are limited to six people, buffets are still closed, and bars must keep their dining areas closed.

Ricketts’ plan also allows barbershops, tattoo parlors, salons and massage therapists to reopen, with restrictions.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments