Nebraska businesses prepare to reopen during pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Business owners in Nebraska are starting to plan their comeback, now that the state’s governor has unveiled his plan to ease coronavirus restrictions.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday that he will relax restrictions in 59 counties, including those in the Omaha area. The new orders, effective until May 31, allow restaurants to reopen their dining rooms but require them to keep crowds at or below half of their rated occupancy. Dining parties are limited to six people, buffets are still closed, and bars must keep their dining areas closed.

Ricketts’ plan also allows barbershops, tattoo parlors, salons and massage therapists to reopen, with restrictions.