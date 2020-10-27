Nebraska candidate exposed to virus, awaiting test results

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-493618 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | October 27, 2020
Courtesy/Ballotpedia -- Kate Bolz.

Lincoln, Neb. — A Democratic congressional candidate in Nebraska was exposed to the coronavirus after her fiancee, a county commissioner in Lincoln, became infected.

State Sen. Kate Bolz, of Lincoln, says she is self-isolating after her fiancee, Sean Flowerday, tested positive for the virus earlier in the day. Flowerday is the chairman of the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners.

Bolz is running against incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for the House seat in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District.

The GOP-heavy district includes Lincoln, Bellevue, Fremont and Norfolk, along with other parts of eastern Nebraska excluding Omaha and its suburbs.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
