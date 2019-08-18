class="post-template-default single single-post postid-402247 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Nebraska Capitol Focus

BY Associated Press | August 18, 2019
(AP) _ A lawmaker who doesn’t believe humans are causing climate change is nevertheless leading a push to ensure Nebraska farmers are better prepared for extreme weather like the blizzards and flooding that hit the state this year.
The Legislature’s Agriculture Committee will look for changes to state law that might help farmers recover more quickly from such storms, which killed livestock and left farmland flooded for weeks. The review comes at the request of the committee’s chairman, Sen. Steve Halloran, a former farmer from Hastings.
Halloran says he wants state officials to use this year’s extreme weather as a case study to see how agencies such as the Nebraska Department of Agriculture should respond in the future.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
