Nebraska casinos may hurt Iowa gambling industry

Des Moines, Iowa — Iowa casino officials worry they will lose business when several Nebraska casinos open now that voters in that state have approved gambling.

Iowa officials said they worry that when casinos are built in Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska, they could hurt Iowa gaming revenues, especially in Council Bluffs, where four casinos currently operate. Other Iowa border towns with casinos include Sioux City, Onawa and Sloan.

Wes Ehrecke, president of the Iowa Gaming Association said the development of casinos in Nebraska could be another blow to Iowa casinos already reeling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.