Nebraska Chamber President Comments on Legislative Debate

LINCOLN – Nebraska Chamber President Bryan Slone issued the following statement Wednesday on the outcome of legislative debate related to property tax relief and economic incentives.

“It’s Day 3 of the remaining legislative session, and unfortunately, both a property tax reform bill and economic incentives legislation stalled without action. This is a pivotal time for Nebraska. Our businesses are struggling to make ends meet and keep Nebraskans on their payrolls. It is essential that the state remains competitive in attracting businesses, jobs and people as we rebuild our economy and put Nebraskans back to work.

“Right now, Nebraskans are most concerned about the health of their families and their ability to provide for them by securing a job. The new, improved economic incentives program is ready to go to work for them on its own merits.

“There is sufficient time to act. During the next two weeks, all state leaders need to step up, recognize the consequences of a failure to act and cooperatively move critical legislation forward without raising taxes on an already burdened economy. The stakes could not be higher as actions or inaction now will have consequences for years to come.”